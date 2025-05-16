It's a proud moment for Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his family. The 37-year-old is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India across all formats, and to honour his illustrious career and contribution to cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) declared a stand at the Wankhede Stadium in his name on Friday, 2025.

Key dignitaries, including Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were present at the event, along with Rohit Sharma and his family.

The "Rohit Sharma Stand" was officially inaugurated at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and his parents. Rohit's parents had the honour of unveiling the stand, while Ritika appeared visibly emotional during the momentous occasion.

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. In one touching clip, Rohit is seen holding his mother's hand and walking her to the podium, a gesture that has melted hearts across the internet.

Proud wife?❣️

ROHIT SHARMA STAND pic.twitter.com/bo0aawpJ8r — Imsajal45 (@Sajalsinha0264) May 16, 2025

During the ceremony, Rohit's parents jointly pressed a buzzer to launch confetti, marking the inauguration of the stand. Standing close by were Rohit and Ritika, sharing the moment with pride and emotion.

THE ROHIT SHARMA STAND. ❤️



- Rohit's parents inaugurating the stand. A beautiful moment! (Vinesh Prabhu).pic.twitter.com/j40jzFEWjO — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 16, 2025

Rohit Sharma's stand unveiled at Wankhede Stadium

The way Rohit is taking care of his mother and sent her home in the car.?❤️



The true son ❤️? pic.twitter.com/Jee4w1EKE7 — ???????⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 16, 2025

Rohit also gave a heartfelt speech during the inauguration. He said, "It will be a surreal feeling when I come here and play for the Mumbai Indians. It will be even more special when I represent the country, whenever that happens."

#WATCH | Mumbai | At the inauguration ceremony of a stand in Wankhede to be named after him, Indian ODI men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma says, "What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one… pic.twitter.com/BH2VCjmxFi — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

He added, "To have this honour in front of my family—my mom and dad, my brother and his wife, and my wife—very special people in my life—I'm so grateful for the things they have sacrificed for me to be here today," visibly moved by the occasion.

Rohit Sharma leaving Wankhade stadium with his parents.?❤️



The way Rohit taking care of his mother.❤️? pic.twitter.com/g4QNdWnZx7 — ???????⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 16, 2025

The inauguration of the stand comes just days after Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The way Rohit Sharma holding hands of his parents and taking to the stage.?❤️



The proud parents of boss? pic.twitter.com/snhP72Xev0 — ???????⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 16, 2025

Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the finest white-ball batters of all time. In ODIs, he has scored over 11,000 runs, including 32 centuries. He is also India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals.