Rohit Sharma's parents inaugurate his stand at wankhede, wife Ritika breaks down in tears of joy
It's a proud moment for Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his family. The 37-year-old is the fourth-highest run-scorer for India across all formats, and to honour his illustrious career and contribution to cricket, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) declared a stand at the Wankhede Stadium in his name on Friday, 2025.

Key dignitaries, including Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were present at the event, along with Rohit Sharma and his family.

The "Rohit Sharma Stand" was officially inaugurated at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The ceremony was attended by Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and his parents. Rohit's parents had the honour of unveiling the stand, while Ritika appeared visibly emotional during the momentous occasion.

Several photos and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. In one touching clip, Rohit is seen holding his mother's hand and walking her to the podium, a gesture that has melted hearts across the internet.

During the ceremony, Rohit's parents jointly pressed a buzzer to launch confetti, marking the inauguration of the stand. Standing close by were Rohit and Ritika, sharing the moment with pride and emotion.

Rohit Sharma's stand unveiled at Wankhede Stadium

Rohit also gave a heartfelt speech during the inauguration. He said, "It will be a surreal feeling when I come here and play for the Mumbai Indians. It will be even more special when I represent the country, whenever that happens."

He added, "To have this honour in front of my family—my mom and dad, my brother and his wife, and my wife—very special people in my life—I'm so grateful for the things they have sacrificed for me to be here today," visibly moved by the occasion.

The inauguration of the stand comes just days after Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the finest white-ball batters of all time. In ODIs, he has scored over 11,000 runs, including 32 centuries. He is also India's highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals.

