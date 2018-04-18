It seems Varun Dhawan is a Mahesh Babu fan and obsessed with south cinema. The Bollywood actor, who is currently basking in the success and praises showered on him for playing Dan in Shoojit Sircar's October, was seen shaking a leg to the south superstar's song O Vasumathi from the upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu.

Kiara Advani, who will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in their upcoming political thriller, shared the video where she, along with Varun Dhawan and others, is seen imitating and matching the signature steps from the Bharat Ane Nenu's song.

And Varun, who showcased his dancing skills in Remo D'Souza's ABCD 2, nailed the hook step with ease and even Mahesh Babu would be happy to see the October star dancing to his track.

Check out the video here:

Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, O Vasumathi has already become one of the top chartbusters in the southern film industry and continues to win music lovers across the country.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar also tried his hands on lending his voice to the song and shared the video of the song on Twitter.

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu will be released worldwide April 20 and is expected to have a record-breaking box office run. It has already earned Rs 103 crores in its pre-release business thanks to the immense buzz around the movie.

The movie's advance booking, which opened a week ahead of the release, has received a massive response from the audience and opening shows tickets in many parts of the country had already been sold out.

Bharat Ane Nenu is expected to become the biggest opener of the year than Srimanthudu, Khaidi No 150 and Rangasthalam.

Watch O Vasumathi song from Bharat Ane Nenu here: