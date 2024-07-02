Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, one of the most talented actresses in the Tamil Film Industry has married Nicholai Sachdev in a private ceremony in Thailand.

Even though the wedding pictures of the couple are not out yet, Sarathkumar, Varalaxmi's father in a statement announced that the actress, along with her husband will greet friends, relatives, and media personals at a reception on July 03.

Sarathkumar apologises

In the statement, Sarathkumar also apologised to those who missed the invitation personally due to his busy work. The Tamil superstar also requested everyone to consider his press statement as a wedding invitation.

The actor also promised that he would share the pictures of the newly wed couple the very next day after the reception.

Earlier, the pre-wedding ceremony of the couple had gone viral on online spaces, and snaps from the event indicated that Trisha and Archana Kalpathi had attended the occasion.

Varalaxmi's stepmother Raadhika Sarathkumar was also present in the pre-wedding ceremony.

Varalaxmi's love story

Varalaxmi and Nicholai have been friends for a long time, and the duo decided to marry after realizing that they could both understand each other.

According to reports, Nicholai hails from Mumbai, and he is a gallerist by profession.

He divorced his first wife Kavitha due to differences in opinion, and the duo has a 14-year-old daughter who is an athlete.

On the acting front, Varalaxmi was last seen in the movie Sabari, directed by Anilkatz. Even though the film failed to perform well at the box-office, Varalaxmi's performance in this thriller received positive responses from critics and audiences alike.

The actress' upcoming movie is a Kannada film named Max, which will have Kichcha Sudeep playing the lead role. The film is expected to be a high voltage action thriller, and it is being directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa. Max is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu.