Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, renowned for her impactful roles in Tamil and Telugu cinema, marked a significant personal milestone as she got engaged to Nicholai Sachdev, a gallerist, on March 1. The engagement took place in Mumbai, with an intimate gathering comprising the couple's close friends and family.

Varalaxmi and Nicholai, who have shared a bond for the past 14 years, are set to announce the date of their wedding, expected to take place later this year.

The engagement ceremony, captured in released photos, showcased the joyous occasion, with Varalaxmi's father, actor-politician Sarathkumar, and step-mother Radikaa Sarathkumar in attendance. The families issued an official statement, expressing their happiness and announcing the couple's plans for a wedding later this year.

The pictures shared reveal Varalaxmi's dad, actor and politician Sarathkumar, her sister Pooja, and her step-mom Radikaa Sarathkumar, along with her daughter Rayane Mithun. Sharing her joy on Instagram, Radikaa wrote, "Our beloved @varusarathkumar has found her life partner, Nicolai Sachdev. They got engaged yesterday in Mumbai surrounded by family and friends. Wishing them lots of happiness, and we hope you find joy too. " (sic)

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev sought parental blessings before taking this step. As the news of their engagement broke, social media flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. The released photos depict a radiant Varalaxmi and Nicholai, further fueling anticipation for their upcoming wedding.

Varalaxmi, currently one of the highest-paid character actresses in the South, continues to be busy with multiple projects in Telugu and Tamil. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who made a remarkable debut in Podaa Podi (2012), is highly esteemed among Tamil cinema enthusiasts for her outstanding performances in movies such as Tharai Thappattai (2016), Vikram Vedha (2017), Sandakozhi 2 (2018), Sarkar (2018), Maari 2 (2018), Iravin Nizhal (2022), and the recent Telugu film Hanu Man. Her upcoming projects include a pivotal role in Dhanush's eagerly awaited Tamil film Raayan, followed by Sabari in Telugu and an upcoming Malayalam movie titled Colors.

Recently, Varalaxmi showcased her talent in the Telugu superhero film Hanu Man. She is set to play a significant role in Dhanush's second directorial venture, Raayan, where she will be sharing the screen with Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, S. J. Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Aparna Balamurali.