The alleged involvement of Darshan Thoogudeepa in Renuka Swamy's murder has deeply impacted the Kannada Film Industry. Celebrities like Divya Spandana (Ramya) and Ram Gopal Varma have already commented on the case. Now Kichcha Sudeep has shared his thoughts.

Kichcha Sudeep Calls for Justice

At a press conference, Kichcha Sudeep addressed the ongoing murder case when asked about his friendship with Darshan. He emphasized that friendship, relationships and justice are separate matters. Sudeep stated, "I usually don't comment on others but as a member of the Kannada Film Industry I feel I must speak on this issue."

Sudeep continued, "Our industry Sandalwood was built through the hard work of many. We don't want its reputation tarnished by this case." He used an analogy to explain his stance, comparing the situation to a patient seeking treatment after a doctor's diagnosis.

He also stated that his primary concern is the family of Renuka Swamy, saying, "I want justice for the family. That's my main objective."

On Darshan's Potential Ban

When asked if Darshan should be banned from the industry Sudeep responded, "We are not the law to decide who should be banned." He added, "If he is proven innocent, a ban isn't necessary. If guilty legal consequences will follow without a ban."

Sudeep highlighted that the main focus should be on justice for Renuka Swamy's family not on discussions about banning Darshan. He stated, "Our priority should be ensuring justice by monitoring how the police and media handle the case and the court's proceedings."

He stated that the Kannada Film Chamber is focused on justice for the victim's family, deeming the issue of a ban as secondary.

Meanwhile, actor Upendra also commented on the case. He called for a transparent investigation on his Twitter (now X) handle expressing his thoughts on Darshan's alleged involvement.