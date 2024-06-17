Kannada actor Darshan's arrest has sent shockwaves across the nation. With more murkier details emerging in the Renukaswamy murder case, celebs too are coming forward either supporting Darshan or the police's actions. Kichcha Sudeep has said that he wants the film industry to get a clean chit and not bear all the blame.

Sudeep demands justice

Demanding justice for the unborn child and Renukaswamy, Kichcha said the family deserves justice. He also added that the information is one sided as no one is going to the police to get information but believing whatever the media is showing. He added that justice should prevail and one should keep faith.

"We are only aware of what the media is showing to us because we are not going to the police station to get the information. It looks like the media and the police are working hard to uncover the truth. There's no doubt about that... that family deserves justice. That girl deserves justice. Renukaswamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice. The unborn child deserves justice. Above all, everyone should have faith in justice, and justice should prevail in this case," India Today quoted him saying.

Culprit should get punished

Kichcha also added that in this case that the blame has been put on the industry and if the culprit is punished, the film industry would be releived. "Everyone's heart goes out to that family. The atmosphere doesn't feel right. The film industry should get justice. All the blame seems to be placed on the film industry. The industry needs a clean chit. There are many artists involved. Cinema is not just one or two people. The film industry will be relieved if the culprit is punished."