Various organisations staged a protest in Karnataka's Chitradurga city on Wednesday against Kannada superstar Darshan, demanding a life term for him in the brutal murder of his fan, 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

Leaders from different political parties also participated in the protest. The protest march started from Neelakanteshwara Temple and proceeded to the District Commissioner's Office in Chitradurga.

Former BJP MLA G.H. Thippa Reddy said, "Darshan is an onscreen hero, but in real life, he is not a hero at all. We cannot ignore the suffering of Renukaswamy's parents. These incidents have been occurring since the Congress government took power in Karnataka," he charged.

"Why has Darshan, who should be accused number 1, been listed as accused number 2? This seems to be an attempt to protect him. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara talks as if nothing has happened. The government might undermine such incidents. Darshan and the other accused in the case must be given life imprisonment. They should not be released," he stated.

Thippa Reddy warned that if Darshan and other accused are released, large-scale protests will be staged.

Former JD(S) MLA S.K. Basavarajan said that there was a possibility of politicians influencing the probe. "It seems the government is on his side. Darshan had campaigned for the Congress party. In this context, there is a possibility of the government and politicians favouring him. It is best to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," he demanded.

"Darshan has a blind following. If his fans are supporting him even after this heinous case of murder, what should we understand from this? The fans should correct the actor, not support his every act. Such blind following has resulted in a murder. The police have done a commendable job by arresting him and not letting him go scot-free. There might be a chance of influential politicians derailing the investigation in the future. No room should be given for that, and justice should be served," Basavarajan stated.

Activists from Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and pro-Kannada organisations also participated in the protest.

Commenting on the murder of a fan, allegedly by Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates, Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, stated on Wednesday that the law was the same for Darshan and would take its course.

He said this in an answer to questions by reporters about the possibility of Darshan escaping action due to his money and muscle power.

Dr Parameshwara reiterated, "They (Darshan and his associates) were arrested in connection with a murder. The officers will initiate action based on the findings of the investigation. The law is equal for everyone. It is the same for Darshan and Parameshwara. Hence, no one should break the law."

Dr Parameshwara also stated that the angle of Darshan being a habitual offender will be probed by the police.

When asked whether Darshan would be declared a history-sheeter by the police department, Dr Parameshwara stated that a decision would be taken once the report and recommendations of the police were available and added that the police were free to apply any sections of the law.

"Actor Darshan could have lodged a complaint regarding the victim Renukaswamy sending derogatory messages to his wife. If the complaint had been lodged, the police would have taken immediate action. The murder could have been avoided and a life could have been saved," Dr Parameshwara opined.

"Legal action will be initiated. The police have a free hand and they will proceed with the probe," Dr Parameshwara stated.

When asked if the government was going to support the family of the victim, Dr Parameshwara stated that it remains to be seen.

"I will talk to the Chief Minister about giving compensation to the family," he said.

Darshan, his second wife Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others were arrested on Saturday on charges of murdering 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

Victim's family seeks ban on Darshan

The probe revealed that Renukaswamy was a fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media as he supported the actor's first wife and her son.

The victim was kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death. The victim is survived by his parents and a pregnant wife.

The angry parents of Renukaswamy, the fan who was allegedly murdered by superstar Darshan, on Wednesday sought a ban on the actor from the Kannada film industry.

Ratnaprabha, the mother of the deceased fan, told the media on Wednesday that Darshan should be banned from the film industry and his films should not be allowed to be released in Karnataka.

Calling Darshan a villain, she said that he is a thief and criminal and his fans should know about the heinous crime their idol has committed.

"Darshan's son should also meet the same fate as my son has met," she said, cursing the star.

Renukaswamy's father Shivanagouda stated that Darshan could have informed them about the obscene message his son had sent to Pavithra Gowda and they would have reprimanded him.

"God should give Darshan enlightenment not to hurt anyone like my son in future. My son's wife is pregnant. I am retired and how is she supposed to lead her life?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Police continued to interrogate Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the 11 other accused for the second day on Wednesday in connection with Renukaswamy's murder.

Police Commissioner of Bengaluru city, B. Dayananda and DCP (West), S. Girish visited the police station on Wednesday morning, received a briefing from the Investigation Officer, and gave directions for the case.

The investigation has so far revealed that Renukaswamy had allegedly sent a picture of his private parts to Pavithra Gowda and claimed in the message that he was better than Darshan.

Pavithra Gowda shared this with one of the accused, Pavan, who then informed Darshan, resulting in the murder of Renukaswamy, police sources said.

The police sources also said that Pavithra Gowda was called to the shed where Renukaswamy was being kept and tortured. She was made to beat him with her slippers.

Darshan and his associates assaulted his private parts, keeping the victim's message in mind.

Sources also said that Darshan had given Rs 30 lakh to a gang to dispose Renukaswamy's body and claim responsibility for the murder.

Accordingly, four persons surrendered at the police station and claimed they had committed the crime.

However, when the police interrogated them separately, their statements contradicted each other, and the police were successful in uncovering the truth.

Meanwhile, Darshan's first wife has unfollowed him on social media and also deleted her profile picture following these developments.

The first wife had lashed out at Pavithra Gowda for sharing pictures with Darshan and writing about their 10-year-long relationship.

After a heated exchange of words on social media, a section of fans supported the first wife, while another section blamed Pavithra Gowda for destroying Darshan's family life.

Renukaswamy wanted Darshan to be with his first wife and son, so he targeted Pavithra Gowda whenever she posted her photos with the actor on social media.

Police sources said Darshan and his associates allegedly attacked Renukaswamy brutally, hitting him on his head, face, chest, and back.

The accused also slashed his nose, mouth, and jaw. Burn injuries were found on the body, indicating the use of a hot iron rod.

Sources claimed that more than 10 people, including Darshan, attacked Renukaswamy and threw him against a wall multiple times.

The deceased's family said that Renukaswamy worked at a pharmacy and had been married for a year. His wife is five months pregnant.

The murder came to light on June 9 after an unidentified body was spotted in a canal by a security guard.

(With inputs from IANS)