Vanitha Vijayakumar's marriage with Peter Paul has landed in a controversy following allegations from his first wife that he has married the actress without getting a divorce from her.

Elizabeth Helen, the first wife of Peter Paul, has filed a complaint at the Vadapalani police station over his marriage which she terms as illegal since they are not divorced.

Reacting to the issue, actress and TV host Lakshmy Ramakrishnan expressed her shock and wondered how educated people could make such a mistake.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's Comments

She tweeted, "I just watched the news!! The man is already married and having two kids, not divorced!!! How can someone with education and exposure make such a blunder?!! Shocked!!! Why did the first wife wait till the #VanithaPeterpaulWedding got over, why didn't she stop it?.[sic]"

Lakshmi posted "Lakshmi had added with concern for her industry colleague "I actually was hoping, she settles down well in this relationship, she has gone through tough times and has been vocal about her experiences. Everyone wanted her to be happy, but sad that she didn't look into this part!!!..Unless women understand the true meaning of #Empowerment nothing is going to change! #Disgusting. [sic]"

However, Vanitha Vijayakumar did not take Lakshmi's comment lightly and responded to her with strong words. Check out her series of tweets:

@LakshmyRamki thank you for your concern ...I am very well.educated and legally knowledgeable...I can handle my life as I always have fine.without anyones support...BTW I don't need u to.approve or support my decisions...kindly stay away its not a public issue..its not ur show Do u know why 2 people get separated or divorced.

It is not your business to be concerned in any way as your not involved in this are all.I myself am not interfering in their personal.kindly mind your own business and keep your concerns regarding someone you hardly know to urself I never judged or commented on your personal choices , wanted only happiness for you. But, when someone breaks a social norm, legalities, the society , including me will question that decision, ONLY THAT DECISON - REMARRIAGE WITHOUT LEGAL DIVORCE- Nothing else. @LakshmyRamki keep ur business with the poor innocent public who become scape goat in ur show where you act as a judge to.make money ..you have no business to.comment..Take of ur life...good luck to u There are always 2 sides to a story.especially in a dispute between a couple.just because one person chose to suddenly grab limelight and speak utter rubbish it doesn't become a true story.just because one person is decent enough to respect the children privacy and doesn't open As I told u already this is not ur show.I am knowingly or unknowingly involved we will sort it out.we don't need ur voluntary moral policing If you really had concern you should have called me or DM me.instead of using this situation for your antics and publicity You are not legal counsel or authorised to discuss other people personal in any public platform.the woman who is involved has a family who she lives with past 7 years who will ensure her safety and http://security.you stop poking ur nose please @LakshmyRamki remove ur tweet and for once mind ur own business..ur not in #biggboss show or ur nonsense family spoiling shows

However, Lakshmi too responded to Vanitha's tweets which can be read below:

Sure, my concern was not just about you, but also about his first wife and children. You are bold and can handle all this, but what about her? She is asking for support from public & I spoke only against remarriage without legal divorce, as it is generally accepted, social norm. I never judged or commented on your personal choices , wanted only happiness for you. But, when someone breaks a social norm, legalities, the society , including me will question that decision, ONLY THAT DECISON - REMARRIAGE WITHOUT LEGAL DIVORCE- Nothing else. Unless women understand the true meaning of #Empowerment nothing is going to change! #Disgusting Can we stop discussing #VanithaPeterpaulWedding plsFolded hands I tweeted my opinion because of the need to raise voice against remarriage without legal divorce. When I touch upon a more important issue like abuse, rape or the recent death of father & son, I don't get so much response!

Vanitha Vijayakumar tied the knot to VFX technician Peter Paul at her residence on Saturday, 27 June.