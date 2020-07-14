Vanitha Vijayakumar has slammed the people who have been discussing her personal life on social media platforms. Calling them "attention-seekers", she has said that cyberbullying could lead to depression and cause huge frustration.

Speaking with a website, Vanitha Vijayakumar has said that cyberbullying is a big crime and it should be punished. She claims that such crimes should be timely punished and she stood against online bullying through the support of their friends and well-wishers.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's Statement

"Cyberbullying is a very big crime - it will break you, push you deep into frustration and depression. It is very harmful, not at all healthy. These grave crimes should be timely punished, and also people should never believe false news and comments. I am so grateful for my amazing friends who have stood by me more than my family, it due to their unlimited support of fans and friends that it has given me support and strength to stand up against haters. But still it's very dangerous, and is a triggering factor for anyone to take a drastic step," the website quotes her as saying.

Talking about the negative comments that she received over her personal life, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant criticised the people who have commented on her marriage. "What nonsense? What's the complaint against me? There is nothing, and then why will police arrest me? What do these people know? People who are speaking in support of others, do you know what the real truth is? What has really happened? I have given police complaint - yes, but I have not shared the details anywhere - will keep it confidential," she said.

It was all started over her marriage to VFX technician Peter Paul. Her wedding landed in a controversy after her husband's first wife alleged that her husband had not given divorce to her.

Thereafter, Vanitha Vijayakumar was criticised online by netizens and some celebrities too.