After two failed marriages, Vanitha Vijayakumar has fallen in love again. The actress will tie the knot with Peter, a VFX technician, on Saturday, 27 June.

She met him last December and they fell in love after the lockdown came into effect. In a matter of three months, they made their decision on taking their relationship forward. They got to know each other once he started assisting her in her videos.

"Initially, it was his commitment for the profession which impressed me. As days passed by, we got to know more about each other and I found him to be a dedicated person, who is also caring and genuine. My decision to say 'yes' wasn't a spur-of-the-moment one," she told The Times of India in an interview.

She was first married to TV actor Akash at the age of 19 in 2000 and they were blessed with a baby boy (Vijaya Srihari) in 2001. The wedding was dissolved in 2005. She married Hyderabad-based businessman in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2012.

When asked about how the society views remarriage in general, Vanitha Vijayakumar said, "Forget the decision to get married again, society still criticises women for getting out of toxic relationships. I went through it for years, but couldn't speak about it as I didn't want to hurt anyone. I had no support from my family then. After struggling for a few years, finally, I said no when I felt I couldn't take it anymore. Families should be more supportive. And someone getting divorced or even marrying for the 100th time shouldn't be anyone's business. There are people who find problems irrespective of whether we have kids or not, a husband or not. People should be kinder and supportive."

It is interesting to note that her daughter Jovitha has approved her mother's decision to enter wedlock again. She even shared a letter on her Instagram account.

The actress and the former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant's wedding with Peter will be held in the presence of limited guests on Saturday, 26 June.