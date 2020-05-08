Vanessa Hudgens is a star and she has many admirers but there are Jit many that would accost her in public and ask her out on a date.

Reportedly, the High School Musical alum, posted a sweet duet reacting to a TikTok video of herself dancing on a metro station platform, before a tall gentlemen, named Manuel De Los Santos, joined her.

In the video, Vanessa can be seen trying to keep a low profile by hiding her face under a baseball cap. But the actress and singer doesn't hold back while busting out some killer dance moves.

After the pair entered the train together, his pal Carlos Julio Morillo, who narrated the video, explained, 'He started flirting right away, but she mentioned she had a boyfriend.'

Vanessa sure seems to be an expert at handling random male attention. She apparently told her admirer that she was an actress on Broadway. She also gave him her first name.

To be fair, Vanessa is a fairly common name. It's no wonder he didn't figure out who she was.

'He didn't realize she was Vanessa Hudgens until people started asking for selfies on the train!' the TikTok user said in the clip, which has 10.3 million views.

Vanessa revisited the video by inserting a current side-by-side recording of herself looking eager to hear the story.

Her nodding and beaming confirmed the event happened, most likely during her revival of the play Gigi, a coming-of-age story set in Paris at the turn of the 20th century.

Vanessa Hudgens recently starred in Bad Boys for Life opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. You can check out the video here: