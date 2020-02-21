Vanessa Hudgens seems to be trying to connect to nature if her recent Instagram posts are anything to go by. The "Bad Boys For Life" actress shared a snap where she was seen posing in a skimpy bikini with a lot of foliage acting as a backdrop.

And we have to say, from the look of the sultry snap, Vanessa Hudgens isn't letting her shock split from Austin Butler over two months ago get her down.

Vanessa's latest post to Instagram showed her in a black swimshuit striking a pose on a wooden patio overlooking Los Angeles. The actress was pictured from the side showing oiff her enviable physique.

The sizzling snap is sure to send her Instagram followers and fans into a frenzy. Vanessa has close to 37.9 million followers on Instagram.

Vanessa's long hair flowed behind her as she put one arm over her backside and ther other arm over her head. She captioned the post: 'Thursday's. Am I right.' And she added a wink face.

Vanessa Hudgens seems to be doing fine since her split from Butler, who is playing Elvis in a new movie. Vanessa and Austin began dating in September 2011. Us Weekly broke the news of the couple's split, which looked to happen either in November and December.

'Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,' a source told the site.

Vanessa Hudgens shot to fame with High School musical and she recently starred with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys For Life. A fourth part in the Bad Boys franchise has apparently been greenlit, so we may get to see Vanessa Hudgens flex her action muscles once again. Apparently, she is also set to star in a Netflix film adaption of the musical Tick, Tick... Boom!, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

It is known that Vanessa was born on December 14, 1988 and made her film debut in 2003. You can check out the pic here: