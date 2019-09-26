Will Smith can't seem to catch a break from his family. The "Bad Boys For Life" star revealed in an apparent 'emergency' episode of Red Table Talk that he will be going on a diet.

Will reportedly opened up about his struggle with weight gain, reaching a whopping 225 pounds for the first time ever. We have to say, that it seems a little surprising that the star would let himself go so quickly and gain so much weight in so little time.

As the trailers of both "Gemini Man" and "Bad Boys For Life" show the star in peak physical condition. Will apparently first noticed he was putting on weight during a family vacation, where he would chow down on the fresh muffins made by their chef every morning, and eventually earned the nickname 'Pudge Muffin' in his family.

'So for breakfast, I was having the four or five muffins. You know, Aladdin was successful, so I was like, 'Muffin, muffin, muffin!' he said.

The star reportedly went on a 10-day fast to lose the weight, but thanks to his blood pressure, he could have put himself in danger. 'I had gotten up to 225 pounds and it was the most I'd ever weighed in my adult life. I got to 223 on 'Ali' and I got to 225 on the muffin boat,' he said.

'Pudge Muffin was cute. But I don't want to be a Pudge Muffin to my family,' Will said, before his son Jaden added, 'You can't put the fate of a family on a Pudge Muffin.'

The actor also confessed that he knew how to eat to look muscular but not how to eat healthy. Well, we hope he figures it out soon. We wish him well. You can check out the video here: