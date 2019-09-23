Will Smith recently sat down for the Red Table Talk. And since his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith is a host on the show, there was not much wriggle room for Smith when it came to the topics that were discussed.

Reportedly, that preface for the show was more than apparent when co-host Jada Pinkett Smith confronted her husband Will Smith about his alcohol consumption in a preview to the new episode. The "Aladdin" star seemed to get defensive, maybe even lose his cool a little bit by being caught off guard with the question. Especially since it was asked in the presence of his kids.

'How often are you drinking alcohol? she asked, which Will shot back quickly, 'That's my personal business,' with equal amounts of seriousness and humor in his voice.

The exchange did seem to lighten the mood a little. It even seemed to crack the group up. Will added: 'I respect that it's your show, but at the end of the day it's a house we share.'

Jada can be seen replying, 'I know, I get it,' Jada.

Will didn't seem to dodge the question in-full and admitted he may have crossed his personal limit for drinking while celebrating Jaden's 21st birthday.

Will Smith has a busy year ahead with two new releases scheduled with "Gemini Man" and "Bad Boys For Life." The latter will see Will Smith team up with Martin Lawrence for the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise, while the former will see Will Smith de-aged to play a younger version of himself. We have to say that's a whole lot of Will Smith. We can't wit. You can check out the video here: