It has been ten years since Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens broke up. And what better that Disney Family Singalong to bring them the exes together. The two Hollywood actors stared together in High School Musical's "We're All In This Together'.

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel all came in together for the first time in ten years. Reportedly, it was the teen film's director, Kenny Ortega, who reunited the cast. He also managed to get actors from his other ventures like the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Descendants, and Zombies.

The video started with Zac introducing the group. The other cast members joined in from their respective homes.

Zac can be seen saying, 'It is my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends and some new ones. He signs off before saying, 'I hope you enjoy and remember that we're all in this together.'

Talking about the special cause and reason for the reunion, Ortega further added, 'You're hearing those words chanted out — I've been sent videos from doctors, orderlies, nurses and medical professionals in masks and hospital gowns singing We're All In This Together in the hallways of hospitals,'

He also said, 'There are young people out there that look up to these people and have for a long time. To see them in their own living rooms and in their sweatpants hanging out with their families helps everyone realize there's the truth behind these words — we're all in this together in various circumstances. We need to feel that company .'

Ortega also revealed, "We couldn't reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course".

Zac and Vanessa played leads in the movie when they started dating each other just like their reel characters. However, the two parted ways in 2010, never to be spotted again.