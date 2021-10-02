The desecration of idols in an ancient temple in south Kashmir's Anantnag district evoked strong reactions from all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

Although Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Dr. Piyush Singla assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits, political parties asked the police to immediately take action against the culprits involved in committing this crime.

Taking immediate cognizance of reports of desecration of Bargheshekha Bhagwati Mata (Kul Devi) Temple Mattan, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla Saturday deputed a team of senior officers to the place for thorough on-spot inquiry into the matter.

The officials informed that the team has reached the spot and proper inquiry is being conducted. The Deputy Commissioner said that such immoral and illegal acts won't be tolerated and the culprits will be penalized as per relevant provisions of law. He said nobody will be allowed to harm or disrupt the social and communal harmony in the society and warned such elements to desist from such unlawful and communal acts.

Senior officials of the police and civil administration visited the Bargheshekha Bhagwati Mata Temple in the Mattan area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district for an on-the-spot inquiry.

"Through reliable sources, information was received that Barghshikha Bhavani temple at Mattan mountain ridge in Anantnag was desecrated and defiled by some miscreants today. An FIR has been registered and SIT set up to investigate the matter", police said.

Political parties strongly condemn the desecration of the temple

Cutting across party lines, political parties strongly condemned the desecration of the ancient temple in South Kashmir.

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) president and ex-chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti asked the authorities to take the matter seriously.

Pained & disturbed by reports of malicious damage & vandalism at the Mata temple in Mattan. Need of the hour is to reassure our pandit brethren. Request SSP Anantnag & DC Anantnag to look into the matter immediately. https://t.co/cVO8hRhy9h — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 2, 2021

National Conference (NC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident and urged police to prosecute the culprits.

"Unacceptable. I strongly condemn this vandalism and urge the administration, especially @JmuKmrPolice police to identify the culprits so they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he tweeted.

Former Minister and PDP leader Naeem Akhtar also condemned the incident. "Condemn strongly! The persons responsible should be punished and the society helped to ensure such incidents don't recur," Akhtar said in a tweet.