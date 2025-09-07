Amid the raking of controversy, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained nearly 30 persons in connection with vandalizing the national emblem at Kashmir's revered shrine of Hazratbal Dargah on Friday.

After the chief spokesperson of the ruling National Conference and MLA from Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, opposed its installation—arguing that the move violated the Islamic principle of Tawheed—an unruly crowd damaged the emblem while raising slogans. A video that has since gone viral on social media shows people pelting stones at the plaque. The emblem had been placed on the inaugural stone of the shrine.

Reports said that the recovered CCTV footage from the scene clearly shows the individuals involved in the defacement of the emblem.

Following a thorough review of the footage and other evidence, the police took the suspects into custody for further investigation.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar and senior National Conference leader, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, strongly condemned the detention of some people in this connection.

"I am deeply anguished to learn that nearly thirty individuals have been detained by the police in connection to the recent events at Dargah Hazratbal," the Lok Sabha member said in a statement, adding, "Such actions, driven by operational retribution, come at a time when reconciliation and empathy from the administration are most required."

"It is disheartening that this issue is being distorted as a misplaced test of nationalism, thereby vilifying the people of Kashmir," he said, adding that the idea of India rests on co-existence and respect for religious and cultural sentiments. "To misrepresent an expression of collective hurt as 'anti-national' undermines our constitutional values and unity," he further stated.

He said that the matter was not about questioning the stature of the National Emblem, but the intention behind its placement within a revered religious site.

"The unfortunate situation at Dargah Hazratbal arose due to administrative insensitivity, if not deliberate provocation. Those responsible for this must be held accountable under the same laws which are now being invoked to detain innocent people," he said.

"It is important to note that Islam—while respectful of the sentiments and rights of others—categorically prohibits the depiction of living beings inside mosques and other places of worship. This prohibition is clear and unequivocal and cannot be overlooked," he added.

He urged the authorities to release those detained and to approach such sensitive matters with wisdom and empathy. He expressed his solidarity with the families enduring this uncertainty and hoped that better sense prevails.

PDP, BJP, and NC respond to Hazratbal emblem controversy

On Saturday, political figures, including PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, accused Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of offending religious sentiments. Mufti criticised the inclusion of the emblem, calling it "blasphemy," as it went against Islamic principles that prohibit idol worship.

"Hazratbal is connected to our Prophet Muhammad and any sort of blasphemy is not acceptable to Muslims. If you do any sort of thing at that place that is unacceptable and considered blasphemy for Muslims, then it is not okay. This is not against the emblem, but as our religion is against idol worship, and this act was against that," she said.

Direct assault on the country's sovereignty: BJP

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Sunil Sharma from Paddar-Nagsani strongly condemned the vandalism incident at Hazratbal Dargah, where miscreants allegedly attempted to deface and uproot a plate bearing the National Emblem of India.

In a statement, Sharma said, "This act is not merely vandalism; it is a direct assault on the dignity of the National Emblem and, by extension, on the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India. Any attack on the National Emblem is a vile and disgraceful act that has deeply hurt the sentiments of every Indian."

Sharma lashed out at the National Conference, alleging that instead of condemning the incident, one of its MLAs tried to justify it by citing "religious sentiments." "What connection does the National Emblem have with religion? Such statements are nothing but an attempt to shield the anti-social elements behind this heinous act. The NC cannot claim to represent any single religion, and such rhetoric only emboldens the culprits," he said.

Referring to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's remarks that the emblem should not have been placed on the plate, Sharma said, "Even if one concedes that point, once the National Emblem was installed, no mob under any circumstances has the right to insult or attack it. This is unpardonable and cannot be tolerated."

He demanded accountability from the concerned NC MLA, asking whether the mob acted at his behest and whether he was attempting to shield those responsible.

Appealing to the Lieutenant Governor for strict action, Sharma said, "Every single person involved must be identified, prosecuted, and given the strictest possible punishment. Only then can a clear message be sent that no individual or group will be allowed to insult the National Emblem of India and get away with it."

NC Demands VC's dismissal in Hazratbal emblem row

Earlier on Saturday, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that the violence at the Hazratbal shrine shouldn't have happened and demanded the immediate dismissal of the Vice-Chairman of the Waqf Board, saying the incident violated the law and hurt religious sentiments.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar, he said the sequence of events at the Hazratbal shrine was unfortunate. He added that violence had not been accepted by the National Conference and had never been supported by the party.

He further said the matter could have been handled better and differently, but it had hurt religious sentiments. Sadiq added that threatening people with FIRs and PSA was wrong and should be condemned.

He pointed out that, in the past, foundation stones at religious sites—whether placed by national or state leaders—had never used the national emblem. He further asked if the Vice-Chairman was above the constitution and said it was either poor judgment or a violation of law.

Sadiq said that the MLAs of the party demanded the immediate dismissal of the Vice-Chairman of the Waqf Board and that action should be taken under the law.

He also said that the State Emblem Act, 2005, clearly prohibited using the emblem for religious purposes without explicit government permission. He added that using it on a foundation stone at a religious place amounted to improper use under Section 3 of the Act.

He further said that immediate action should be taken against the Vice-Chairman and that she should be dismissed from office. He added that members of the Assembly would write to the Speaker and request the formation of a House Committee to investigate irregularities in the Waqf Board.