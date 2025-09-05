A massive controversy has erupted over the holiday on the auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad, as religious leaders and politicians alike expressed anguish at the Union Territory administration for not declaring the holiday on Saturday in line with the moon sighting.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, J&K Grand Mufti, and Education Minister Sakina Itoo were unanimous in slamming the government for rejecting the request to shift the holiday from Friday to Saturday.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his displeasure, stating that the administration had ignored the elected government's decision to reschedule the holiday.

"The calendar printed by the Government Press is very clear — 'Subject to the appearance of the moon.' It means that the holiday is subject to change depending on the moon being sighted. The deliberate decision by the unelected government not to shift the holiday is inconsiderate and designed to hurt the sentiments of the people," Omar Abdullah posted on his social media handle.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also condemned the move.

"Strongly condemn the utter disregard of authorities on the revered occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, who, for the second consecutive year, have failed to reschedule the holiday in accordance with the actual date, which is tomorrow. This deliberate negligence is unacceptable to the Muslims of J&K, who strongly protest it. Equally regrettable is the silence of the elected government, which fails to take a stand on any issue concerning the people of J&K. I will also highlight this in my Juma sermon at Jama Masjid today," Mirwaiz posted on social media.

Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir-ul-Islam, on Friday expressed his displeasure over what he termed as the government's "failure" to align its notification with the actual moon sighting for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

In a statement, the Grand Mufti said it was "most unfortunate" that despite Eid-e-Milad falling on Saturday as per the moon sighting, the official notification did not reflect the same.

"This total mismatch reflects a negative approach towards a revered day which holds immense spiritual and religious significance," he remarked.

He urged the administration to ensure accuracy and sensitivity in declaring such religiously significant occasions in the future to avoid confusion among the people.

Earlier, Education Minister Sakina Itoo described the decision as "unjust," saying the administration ignored repeated requests from the elected government.

"This is totally unjust — that Eid-e-Milad, a sacred occasion for Muslims worldwide, is not observed as a holiday on the correct date in J&K. What does 'subject to the appearance of the moon' mean if it is not followed? Despite repeated requests to shift the holiday, no action was taken. This is playing with the emotions of the people. Such decisions should rest with the elected government," she wrote on social media.

Govt dept also recommended holiday shift

Meanwhile, official records reveal that the J&K Revenue Department had formally urged the Lieutenant Governor's administration to reschedule the holiday.

On September 2, the department requested the General Administration Department (GAD) to consider postponing the holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) from September 5 (Friday) to September 6 (Saturday).

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. The life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad inspire humanity to live a life of compassion and selflessness. May his message guide us to righteous living and strengthen unity, brotherhood & peace in society.

Eid Mubarak! — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 5, 2025

As per the order, the request followed a communication from the Special Officer Auqaf.

"Secretary to the Government, GAD, may kindly refer Government order number 2193-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated December 29, 2024, regarding notification of holidays for the calendar year 2025. In this connection, it is submitted that Special Officer Auqaf vide number SOA/Rev/2025/749-51 dated September 1, 2025, has requested to postpone the holiday on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) scheduled on September 5, 2025 (Friday) and to declare the same on September 6, 2025 (Saturday) for the whole UT of Jammu and Kashmir," read the order issued by Sheetal Choudhary, Under Secretary in the Revenue Department.

"The undersigned is, accordingly, directed to request the Secretary to the Government, GAD, to consider declaration of holiday on account of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) on September 6 (Saturday) instead of September 5 (Friday). It is further submitted that all Muslim holidays are subject to the appearance of the moon," the order further said.