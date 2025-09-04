Amid flood alerts in different parts of the Kashmir Valley, Srinagar Police, in close coordination with other agencies, rescued and shifted over 200 families to safer places.

According to a spokesperson, in response to the ongoing flood-like situation and heavy waterlogging in various parts of the city, Srinagar Police, working closely with the SDRF and River Police, activated a comprehensive evacuation and relocation plan to safeguard the lives and well-being of affected citizens.

Police teams from concerned police stations, along with River Police and SDRF units, were deployed under the supervision of territorial officers across multiple vulnerable locations in the district. These teams successfully evacuated and relocated nearly 200 families and individuals from severely impacted areas.

24 families and houseboat dwellers were rescued from Peerzo Island and Basantbagh. 39 families were evacuated from vulnerable areas including Bonyarbal, S.R. Gunj, Malik Sahib, Safakdal, Pamposh Colony, Noorbagh, Guzarbal, and Madanyar Fateh Kadal. 20 families and individuals were evacuated from Dedi Kadal, Habba Kadal, Zaindar Mohalla, Tankipora, Karan Nagar, Kursoo, Iqbal Colony, and Aramwari. 20 families were rescued from Tailbal and vulnerable areas of Hazratbal. 63 individuals were relocated from Panzinara-Mujgund, Maloora Bund, Khawajabagh Bund, Parimpora Bund, Bilal Colony Bund, Qamarwari, Rampora Chattabal Bund, Zenpora, and Tengan.

In addition to evacuation efforts, Srinagar Police proactively identified and plugged potential breaches in embankments, preventing further escalation of the flood situation. District Police Srinagar has also formed contingency teams and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) across all police establishments to provide aid to stranded citizens, regulate traffic in congested areas, and reach vulnerable families in time for frontline rescue efforts.

24x7 dedicated helplines established

Srinagar Police has set up 24×7 dedicated helplines to assist citizens in emergencies, in addition to publishing the official contact numbers of all district officers for timely assistance.

The police have urged citizens to:

Avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall.

Report incidents of waterlogging, fallen trees, or electric hazards to the nearest police station or Police Control Room (PCR).

Cooperate with police and emergency services, and follow all official advisories.

Citizens facing emergencies are encouraged to contact the dedicated helplines or the official numbers of district police officers, which remain operational round the clock. Srinagar Police reiterated its commitment to public safety and assured continued assistance during these challenging times.

Advisory issued for Dal dwellers and houseboat owners

In light of rising water levels in the Jhelum, the Jammu & Kashmir Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (J&K LCMA) has issued an advisory for residents living in and around Dal Lake, particularly houseboat owners and Dal dwellers.

According to the notice, the water level in the Jhelum has crossed the danger mark of 21 feet. To regulate the surge, the Ram Munshi Bagh gate may be opened at any time as part of emergency water management measures.

The potential opening of the gate is expected to cause a further rise in the water level of Dal Lake, which currently stands at 10.5 feet. This may pose a significant risk and cause inconvenience to Dal dwellers and houseboat owners.

The LCMA has advised all Dal Lake residents to take necessary safety precautions, remain vigilant, and be prepared to shift to relief centres designated by the Srinagar District Administration if required.