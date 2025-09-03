The pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi remained suspended for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday, as a fresh landslide hit the track leading to the shrine.

Official sources said no casualties were reported since the Yatra had already been suspended following the August 26 tragedy, when a cloudburst and landslide claimed 34 lives and injured 18 others in Reasi district. The latest landslide occurred at Sammar Point, blocking the track, though no pilgrims were present at the time. Efforts are underway to clear the debris.

Hotels, Dharamshalas, and SMVDSB quarters vacated

Amid heavy rainfall and recurring landslides, authorities in Katra—the gateway to the shrine—ordered the immediate evacuation of commercial establishments, including hotels and dharamshalas. The directive, issued by SDM Katra Piyush Dhotra, applies to the stretch from Asia Chowk to Balini Bridge and from Balini Bridge to Darshani Deodi, now declared "vulnerable zones."

Massive landslides have recently been reported near Balini Bridge, the Shani Temple at Kadmal, and several sinking road sections. Officials warned these developments pose a grave threat to pilgrims and residents alike.

The order mandates that commercial establishments in the affected areas remain shut until they undergo a safety audit by the Executive Engineer, PWD (R&B), Katra, and obtain a safety certificate.

The preventive measure—taken during peak pilgrimage season—will impact thousands of devotees. Hotels, guesthouses, dharamshalas, and even staff quarters of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) have been evacuated as a precaution.

Authorities passed the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, empowering preventive action in the interest of public safety. Violations will invite strict action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The Superintendent of Police, Katra, has been directed to enforce the order "in letter and spirit."

Yatra suspension continues

Officials confirmed that the 12-km twin tracks leading to the shrine remain unsafe due to landslides and flooding. The Banganga River, flowing through Katra, is running at dangerously high levels, further complicating restoration work.

While clearance operations are in progress, no timeline has been announced for resuming the pilgrimage. However, rituals and daily prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum continue uninterrupted, ensuring religious traditions at the shrine remain unbroken despite the suspension.