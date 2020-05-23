The vampire comedy 'What We Do in the Shadows' is renewed for third season at FX.

The renewal of third season comes after the second season reportedly witnessed an increase of 25 per cent in viewership averaging 3.2 million viewers since the first season of the show, as per Deadline.

On new season

"We're incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on 'Shadows'. Week in and week out, the producers, writers, and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV," Nick Grad, president original programming at FX was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The comedy series, based on the 2014 feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

Waititi, Clement, and actor Jonathan Brugh, also guest star in the series, reprising characters from the original film like Viago, Deacon, and Vladislav.

It centers around the lives of four vampires who have been together in New York county for a long period.

FX is an American pay channel owned by Walt Disney.