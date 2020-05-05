Filmmaker of Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi will direct a new 'Star Wars' film.

Reportedly, Waititi would co-write the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cains, who along with Sam Mendes directed the 1917, a World War I thriller.

The official Twitter handle of 'Stars Wars' shared the news. However, the release date has not been set for the project.

Incoming news from a galaxy far, far away….



Academy Award winner @TaikaWaititi to direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatrical release; Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (@WeWriteAtDawn) to co-write screenplay with Waititi: https://t.co/o3Exz8ndy9 pic.twitter.com/Yrt0LQbi7B — Star Wars (@starwars) May 4, 2020

Apart from that, the Star Wars Twitter handle also announced Emmy Award winner, Leslye Headland to write, produce, and serve as showrunner for new untitled Star Wars series in development for DisneyPlus.

This venture is the first major 'Star Wars' film to be confirmed after 'Game of Thrones' makers David Benioff and D.B Weiss backtracked from their contract last year to make a series of 'Star Wars' movies.

Disney-owned Lucasfilm wrapped up the Skywalker saga in December with the publication of The Skywalker Rise. But that release was the weakest of the previous eight Star Wars movies and comparatively did not do well at the box office.

Waititi will next direct 'Thor: Ragnarok's sequel for Disney's Marvel Studios reportedly scheduled to be released in February 2022.