Taika Waititi's new World War II comedy movie Jojo Rabbit received a standing ovation at its screening during the Toronto Film festival. However, the satirical movie met with a mixed response from the critics.

A video shared on a Twitter fan account dedicated to Waititi shows the director and cast on stage as the credits are rolling down in the background. The audience was quick to scream in excitement, cheering the team as the director began to tear down. You can check out the video below.

Jojo Rabbit comes from Fox Searchlight Pictures, which was released under Disney due to the 20th Century fox acquisition. It is a coming of age story about a 10-year-old named Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis) who lives with his mother (Scarlett Johansson) and has Hitler (Taika Waititi) as his imaginary friend. The story takes place in the last days of World War II.

After the premiere, Waititi was asked by Variety about the "howling" reaction from fans. The director seemed overwhelmed with joy by the response. He went on to reflect over a director's lonely process in making a movie and the joy of later receiving such love from the audience.

Jojo Rabbit currently has a score of 65 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Barely 5 points away from receiving a "Rotten"' stamp. Though some critics have questioned the heavy use of the Nazi theme, others have also praised the movie.

Waititi will next be seen directing Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder and his character, Korg is also reported to play a big role in the movie.

Jojo Rabbit will hit theaters in the US on 18 October and January 1 in the UK.