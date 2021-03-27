In a relief to hundreds and thousands of commuters who haven't been able to renew their driving licence, RC and other permits of their vehicles, the government extended the validity of motor vehicle documents in India. Now, vehicle owners have till June 30, 2021, to renew their soon-to-be expiring or expired documents.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday issued the advisory to all states, informing the extension of the validity of fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents whose extension could not be granted due to lockdown. It applies to the documents which expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by March 31, 2021.

The government had already issued advisories in this regard on March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020. But the latest advisory mentions this would the final extension for renewing vehicle motor documents. The prior deadline was March 31, 2021.

Move prevents harassment

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents whose extension of validity could not be, or was not likely to be, granted due to lock-down and/or COVID -19 and which had expired since 1st of Feb, 2020 or would expire by 30th June 2021, the same may be treated to be valid till 30th June, 2021. Enforcement authorities are advised to treat such documents valid tilt 30th June 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services," the advisory reads.

The notice said the order is issued to prevent any harassment or difficulties towards citizens during this tough time.