The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made it a lot simpler and easier to renew trade licences without any human intervention or running around BBMP offices. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad issued an order on Monday, which introduces a transparent and online auto-renewal system for trade licences in the city.

How to renew trade licences online?

The process is simplified to the extent that anyone can do without any hassles. Any trader can make e-payment of the prescribed fee through the department's portal for auto-renewal of licences. Once the payment is done, traders can download the digitally-signed approval certificate without any physical point with the department - saving precious time in the process.

The requirement of submitting any form for renewal is no longer essential. These changes are in line with the government's decision to simplify business regulatory procedures across the state. This is in further development of the entire trade licence procedure being made digital. From making payment for registration to renewal - everything can be done online.

Traders require two documents, electricity bill and rent or lease agreement for the licence. Traders can choose the duration of the validity of the licence at the time of registering, choosing anywhere between 1-5 years.

Trade licences issued

According to BBMP's data, a total of 51,563 trade licences generating revenue worth around Rs 47 crore were issued in 2019-20 fiscal. Of these, 13,171 were new and the remaining were renewal. In the current fiscal, as of October 5, 39,160 trade licences have been issued, of which only 4,214 are for new licences. The department has collected revenue of nearly Rs 49 crore so far.