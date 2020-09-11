Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) got a new administrator, IAS officer Gaurav Gupta. This will be in addition to being the principal secretary to the commerce and industries department.

As the administrator, BBMP commissioner Manjunatha Prasad will be reporting to him. The appointment comes as the BBMP council's 5-year term drew to a close on Thursday.

IAS officer Gaurav Gupta appointed as BBMP administrator

With plans to restructure the civic body and the pandemic, elections for the BBMP council have been delayed. The BBMP elections will now be held in December this year in Bengaluru.

The BBMP bill which has been under discussion for a while plans to restructure the administrative body including increasing the term of mayor from 2.5 years to five years. There are also plans to increase the number of wards as well from 198 to 225.