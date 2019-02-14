While Bollywood couples must have made up some elaborate plans to celebrate Valentine's Day this year, our single celebs are also not far behind. While Karan Johar, who throws the biggest singles' bash every year on V-Day, chose to skip it this year, many of our single celebs have already made party plans with their single friends.

Bollywood's two most eligible singletons – Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif – too have plans to celebrate the day together. But, before you get us wrong, let us tell you – the duo plans on celebrating the day by shooting for their film together.

The shoot of Salman Khan's next big project – Bharat – is still in process and an important scene of the film is scheduled to be shot today. Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani would also be present to shoot for this sequence today.

There were reports of the climax scene of Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial being leaked. According to Bollywood Hungama, Salman and Katrina, who will be playing crossed lovers in Bharat, will be destroying their "Rs 10 crore set erected for the shoot in Mumbai Film City."

Katrina and Salman have been sweating it out at the gym to be in their best shape for the film. The climax scene will have Salman Khan and Katrina meeting, defying all odds and is guaranteed to be a jaw-dropping entertainer.

The makers of Bharat are also planning to release the movie in multiple languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu to get a wider reach down South. And what's interesting? Salman will also have a separate song sequence with Disha Patani which is expected to be a sure shot foot-tapping number.