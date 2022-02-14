Bollywood is fondly known for creating beautiful love stories on screen. The industry has created a plethora of romantic films and instilled in spectators a surfeit of fantasy love stories. Bollywood has also given space to many real-life love stories that are just as wonderful, romantic, and melodramatic as movies.

We've watched our favorite celebrities fall in love, providing us with lots of juicy gossip. Bollywood has also seen its fair share of short-lasting relationships and couples who fell apart after some time.

On this Valentine's Day, we present you with the list of Bollywood celebrities' tragic love stories that have ended on a sad note.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan

The Shahenshah of Bollywood is always remembered for being one of the most talked-about love relationships of Bollywood. His love affair with Rekha is not going to die for the years to come.

There were even rumors that Rekha and Amitabh had secretly married; Rekha even wore sindoor and mangalsutra while attending Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding. Even though Rekha boldly professed her love for him, Amitabh Bachchan never did. Nonetheless, this tragic love story is still talked about after decades!

Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's legendary love saga began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, although Aishwarya's parents were initially against the romance.

However, Ash ended the relationship due to Salman's habit of cheating on her. Salman has apparently assaulted Ash violently on multiple occasions, as per media reports. The Dabangg actor had also threatened Vivek Oberoi when he was dating Aishwarya.

Aishwarya later married Abhishekh Bachchan and Salman is still single!

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Another most talked about Bollywood couple who couldn't make the relationship a long-lasting one was Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

While working together on the film Bachna Ae Haseeno, the couple was rumored to be dating. Within a few months, the couple broke up. Deepika Padukone was also suffering from post-breakup depression.

Since her confession in "Koffee with Karan", the two have maintained a strong working relationship. The duo even worked together in the films Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt, while Deepika Padukone is married to Ranveer Singh.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

The news of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's breakup was shocking for B-town. How could a couple that was so profoundly in love with each other end their relationship? Kareena was the one who was always smitten with Shahid Kapoor.

She is credited with making the initial move. But, the relationship started fading after four years. Kareena later married Chota Nawab and Shahid tied the knot Mira Rajput.

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham knew each other since their modeling days. They had been dating for eight years. Though the pair preferred to remain silent about the grounds for their split, Bipasha did reveal that John's infidelity was to blame.

John Abraham is now married to a banker and Bipasha Basu is married to Karan Singh Grover.