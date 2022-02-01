Pictures of Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad have taken over the internet. The duo was spotted exiting a posh restaurant hand-in-hand. And ever since then, various rumors and speculations have spread like wildfire. However, this is not the first time Hrithik has been linked to an actress. Right from the beginning of his career, the dashing dude has been linked with various actresses. Let's take a look.

Kareena Kapoor: It was during the time the two were seen in several films together. While films like Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Yaadein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Mujhse Dosti Karoge showed their love story onscreen, off-screen too, there was a strong buzz of the duo dating. So much so, that Kareena herself had to open up about their equation and reveal in an interview that she was not interested in "married men".

Barbara Mori: It was during the shooting of Kite that rumours of Hrithik Roshan being more than just good co-stars with Barbara Mori surfaced everywhere. Their off-screen camaraderie and chemistry grabbed several headlines. However, the reports fizzled out soon.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan's sizzling chemistry in 2014 release 'Bang Bang' was too-hot-to-handle. According to Spotboye, ''Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif were linked while they were filming 'Bang Bang'. Kangana too had hinted about their affair while talking about Hrithik Roshan in a TV interview, "Kisi Heroine Ke Saath Mein Yeh Manali Mein Shoot Kar Rahe They, Toh Wahaan Pe Unke Affair Ki Khabarein Aayi. (He was shooting with an actress in Manali, so there were reports of his affair with her)." However, Katrina Kaif was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor back then and it all turned out to be another one of those baseless link-ups.

Screenshot/ YouTube

Kangana Ranaut: Now, unless you have been living without the internet, you would know everything that transpired between the two in the last few years. While Kangana claimed that Hrithik was seeing her and even promised to marry her, Roshan claimed it was all a lie. And what followed was a series of mudslinging episodes.