Over the years, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have given several hit films together like Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Yaadien, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and many among others. The duo not only lit up the screen with their sensuous chemistry but the audience too loved to see the two gorgeous stars come together for a film. Though they might not have come together for a long time and the status of their friendship remains unknown now, there was a time when Kareena was linked with Hrithik.

In an old Filmfare interview, Kareena had spoken up about the link-up rumors. "I was more bothered that his marriage would be affected. For me, it was a professional hazard. First it was Hrithik. Tomorrow it could be someone else. As long as I know the truth, I'm fine," Bebo told Filmfare. Further talking about how would she react when she falls in-love, Kareena had said, "I'll go ballistic. I won't be able to talk about anything else.

I'll stand on the rooftops and shout that I've found the man I want to spend the rest of my life with. But where is he? I'm dying to meet him. I want to see who's equal to the task of being my partner. My friends say I'll never find anyone. They say I intimidate guys. They don't have the guts to even come up to my level of honesty. A lot of guys try to mingle with me because of who I am. If I encounter a guy with a clean heart, I'll go by my instincts. I guess my man won't be from the film industry."

Further talking about why the news of affair irked her so much, she said, "The most shocking part about the articles linking me with Hrithik was the insinuation that I was willing to give up my career to run after him. Please! Not for a man, never!" News of an already married Hrithik Roshan, being more than just good friends with Kareena had started surfacing while the duo was shooting for Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. Reports of Sussanne being miffed and the Roshans intervening to bring the affair to an end had also made several headlines.