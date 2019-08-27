Kareena Kapoor Khan is one actress who still rules millions of hearts even after her marriage and motherhood. But do you know who Bebo's first crush was?

Kareena recently appeared as special guest in Dance India Dance. On the show, host Karan Wahi asked the actress to name her first crush. Kareena revealed that Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy was her first crush, and that she had watched the film over eight times back then just for him.

Rahul was indeed a sensation back then as he became a hit star right with his debut film Aashiqui, which was a massive hit. While the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress was once crazy for Rahul, Parineeti Chopra has a crush on the former's husband Saif Ali Khan.

Parineeti has many a times openly admitted that she feels attracted towards Saif, and she also said that Kareena is aware of it.

"If I get a chance, I would definitely kidnap Saif Ali Khan to make my Jabariya Jodi. I have always admired him. I have even mentioned the same to Kareena and she is very okay with the fact that I admire him," Parineeti had said during one of her recent appearance on Kapil Sharma Show.