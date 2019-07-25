Actress Parineeti Chopra, who appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, said that Kareena Kapoor has no issues with her liking for Saif Ali Khan and she would make a Jabariya Jodi, if she gets a chance.

Jabariya Jodi is slated to hit the screens on August 2 and the makers are busy with its publicity activities. Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will be seen promoting the upcoming movie on SET's popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. The duo had a fun banter with the host. They were caught teasing each other and sharing fun tales during their shoot for Jabariyan Jodi.

Talking to Kapil Sharma, Parineeti Chopra opened to about her crush on Saif Ali Khan. Kapil asked her if she gets a chance to find her Jabariya Jodi from Bollywood, who she would choose. She replied, "If I get a chance, I would definitely kidnap Saif Ali Khan to make my Jabariya Jodi. I have always admired him. I have even mentioned the same to Kareena and she is very okay with the fact that I admire him."

She said that she is highly inspired from SRK'S dialogue in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where he says pyaar dosti hai. She religiously follows the rule and makes everyone her best friend.

Kapil will be seen taking fitness tips from Sidharth and take tips from him on getting rid of the side belly fat. Siddharth said, "I do it by not eating ice cream and maintaining a sea food diet where see food means just seeing the junk food and not eating it."