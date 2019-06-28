While Shahid Kapoor has been much talked about for his rowdy look in Kabir Singh, veteran actor Rahul Roy's current avatar would make you feel if he is the real-life Kabir Singh.

A photo of Rahul Roy has appeared on social media that shows the Aashiqui fame actor with grey beard, and cigarette in hand. He is seen sitting outside a restaurant and smoking. Exact location is not known.

Many comments came in for this photo. While some simply compared Rahul's "then and now" photo, many others found him look like Shahid's character in Kabir Singh. Shahid played the role of an alcohol and drug addict, and is mostly been seen smoking in the movie. He also had a full beard in the movie.

Rahul, who had risen to fame, right with his debut movie Aashiqui. He had featured in many movies but he is mostly remembered for his role in the romantic film and horror drama Junoon.

Meanwhile, Shahid's Kabir Singh has already become a massive box office hit. It has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office and is still running strong. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the unconventional romantic drama features Shahid as an ill-tempered surgeon, who turns alcohol and drug abuser after a heartbreak. Kiara Advani plays his lady love in the film.

Although the movie received considerable amount of hate from some critics and a section of people, the film appeared to have been much loved by the majority of masses.