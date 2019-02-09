As we all are heading towards the sweet embrace of Valentine's Day, there are millions who are going to celebrate Valentine's Day week with their loved ones. Netflix is currently has a lot of rom-com movies that one can binge-watch with their partner and get comfortable during this winter season.

At the same time, the percentage of singles are still high. Like every year, all the singletons will have their own ways to celebrate the romantic week. Some will go on road trips with their close friends, while others will play with their pets. And some will go on road trips with their pets.

For all those single people out there, who are looking for that special someone, we bring you five reel life couples whom you have adored and admired from several years. These on-screen couples will give you major relationship goals and will reveal what to look for in that person, whom you can call "the one."

Monica Geller and Chandler Bing:

The Friends TV show has remained one of the finest TV series of all time. With several emotional moments, this show perfectly depicted what it is like to fall in love with your best friend. During the early seasons of Friends, viewers witnessed that Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) had a rough start but they fell in love with each other after coming back to the New York City from Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) second marriage.

Monica and Chandler supported each other through every thick-and-thin. They accepted each other with their flaws and encouraged their respective decisions. In addition to this, the way Chandler always looked at Monica proved how much he loved and respected her.

Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert:

The Vampire Diaries has an ardent fan following. The supernatural series followed the story of Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Elena (Nina Dobrev). On the show, their relationship did not start well but eventually, the flaws in their relationship made it a perfect relationship. Of course, the real-life romantic affair between Ian and Nina played a part in all, but the actors played their part so well, that even after the show ended, fans wished that they too have someone who is as helpful and as forgiving as Damon and Elena.

Just because of their onscreen chemistry, fans wanted Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder to end up together. However, as earlier reported, things did not work out for them and Ian eventually married Twilight movie star, Nikki Reed.

Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley:

Believe it or not, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ginny (Bonnie Wright), were not your typical couple. Ginny knew from the very beginning that Harry's life is not simple and there are chances that he couldn't make it alive but she supported him and stood firm on her decision.

At the same time, to fall in love with your best friend's sister could be a risky business because if somehow the relationship did not last, then it could also jeopardize the friendship. But Harry's love towards Ginny proved that he truly loved her. Harry also stood by Ginny's side when Tom Riddle (Christian Coulson) possessed her.

Mr. Big and Carrie Bradshaw:

Carri Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) from Sex and the City are a perfect example of "true love finds you when you're ready." Throughout their on-again and off-again relationship showed the viewers that true love is just around the corner, all you have to do is to have the courage to look.

Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo:

Game of Thrones is heading towards its final season and with that, fans will finally witness how Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) will make her relationship work with her new partner Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

In the very first season of Game of Thrones, Daenerys was married to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa). Both the characters were the polar opposite of each other. She is a Targaryen who wanted to please her brother and go back to her home at King's Landing; whereas, Khal belonged to a tribe and was not accustomed to empathy and love. However, after their marriage, they became the most fearsome couple. If only Khal could have survived the infection, he would have surely brought Dany home.

Game of Thrones will return for its final season on HBO, Star World, and HotStar Premium in April.