Vaishali Takkar's suicide has left the entire nation shocked and heart-broken. The 30-year-old actress who made her television debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, became a household name as Sanjana. The news of her death has left her fans and followers devastated. The actress took her life at her Indore home by hanging. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot.

As per a report in Navbharat Times, love affair is cited in the suicide note as the reason behind the actress taking this extreme step. Soon after her death, Vaishali's last social media post has been making rounds. In her last pinned post, the actress had made a reel on loyalty test and also mentioned suicide.

The last pinned social media post

In the reel, the actress played herself and her friend. She showed how a loyalty test on her "soulmate" backfired and revealed his true colours. In the video, she also made a joke on cheating in a relationship. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Akshay ne aaj PHENYL pi lia #reels #contentcreator #funnyvideos #comedy."

Broken engagement

Vaishali's death has evoked heart breaking reactions from her fans and followers. The actress was engaged to one Dr Abhinandan Singh Hundal in April, 2021, says a ETimes report. She had even shared pictures of the roka ceremony on her social media accounts.

Vaishali had earlier revealed that she postponed her wedding due to COVID. "I postponed the wedding because of the current situation. I did not feel like celebrating in such a scenario when people are dying, suffering everyday. I don't feel like starting a new life this year. I have cancelled the wedding this year and I am not getting married this year. Next year if the situation gets better only then I will get married. If everything goes well, we will decide to get married by next year," she told ETimes.

However, it was later revealed that the couple broke up and parted ways before the marriage could take place.