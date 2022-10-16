In a shocking piece of news, popular television personality, Vaishali Takkar has died by suicide. Vaishali a renowned name who has worked in some of the most popular television show had a massive fan following on social media. The actress died by suicide in Indore. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress died by hanging herself.

Police has started its investigation into the case. A suicide note has reportedly also been found. Vaishali had been living in Indore for the last one year. As per a report in Navbharat Times, a love story gone wrong is said to be the reason behind the actress taking this extreme step. The news has sent shockwaves across the nation. The young, beautiful and talented actress had 586K followers on Instagram.

The body has been sent to MS hospital for postmortem. Vaishali's character in YRKKH was named Sanjana. She became a prominent part of the show which was also her debut into television. The character became a household name overnight. She has also worked in shows like – Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Super Sisters, Manmohini 2 and Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara.