In a shocking turn of events, Karan Mehra has been arrested for assaulting his wife. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor would be presented to the court today. Trouble in Nisha and Karan's paradise had been making news for a while now. And now, the news of Karan manhandling his wife has sent shockwaves across the nation. Karan was arrested by the Mumbai police after Nisha filed a complaint against the actor.

Rumors of marital discord between the two had been making news for a while now. The two, however, continued to deny it. In a recent interview Karan had even said that when he tested positive for covid, it was his wife Nisha who was taking care of him. "Imagine, I am unwell, and in mourning and I had to exert myself and talk to the media! It was crazy. I was not in the frame of mind but had to set things straight. Nisha has been taking care of me through Covid," Mehra told HT.

Nisha and Karan had a fairy tale romance and were touted as one of the strongest and most popular couples in tinsel town. The two tied the knot in 2012 and had a son in 2017. Nisha and Karan were quite active on social media and always used to share family reels. It was recently that the news of problems in their marriage started surfacing. On being asked, even Nisha had told a daily that the rumors of trouble in marriage were untrue.

Karan Mehra became a household name by playing Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for seven years. He was also seen in Bigg Boss 10, Nach Baliye, and Kitchen Champions.