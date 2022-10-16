Vaishali Takkar's death has filled the nation with sorrow and grief. The Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress took her own life by hanging at her Indore residence. Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot and there are reports of a love affair that probably forced her to take the extreme step. Vaishali Takkar was also a close friend of late Sushant Singh Rajput.

How the two became friends

In an old interview, Vaishali had spoken about how the actress and Sushant became friends. She revealed that the two met for the first time at a production house's office and later connected on Instagram. While she helped Rajput during Kerala funding, he praised her performance when he saw her on TV. The duo reportedly started chatting and became good friends.

Vaishali's take on Sushant's suicide

Vaishali had then argued that since Sushant was such a fun loving guy he couldn't have taken his own life. She said in interview with Spotboye that once she gathered the courage to look at the pictures of Sushant's dead body, like others, she also felt something was fishy. Takkar strongly believed that Singh didn't commit suicide but was murdered. She, however, also felt that the main culprits were hiding behind his then girlfriend – Rhea Chakraborty.

"I feel it's a teamwork. It's not just one person who has done this. I don't know how long the trail is but definitely there are more people involved. I also think that the real culprits are hiding behind Rhea. She is definitely responsible for pushing him at the edge, that people are easily believing that he committed suicide," she told Spotboye in an interview.