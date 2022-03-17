Bollywood lost one of its talented actors, Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. The actor committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence. The Mumbai police soon launched an investigation which led to a series of rumours and speculations.

The police later confirmed it as a clear case of suicide and evidence regarding the actor's clinical depression was submitted. Police revealed that Sushant was under psychiatrist consultation and anti-depressant pills were found in his house.

However, his fans were never convinced as the Rajput's death sparked a debate on nepotism in Bollywood. They claimed that Sushant was never appreciated for his work and is a victim of the industry's nepotistic nature. As a result of being denied opportunities, the actor suffered mentally.

Even after two long years, his fans are refusing to give up. #justiceforSSR and #SushantBrutallyMurdered are still trending on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the Luna Society International has announced that Sushant's birthday, January 21, 2023-- the first news moon of the year--will be dedicated to the actor. The society has coined the day as 'Sushant Moon.' Sushant had a keen interest in astrophysics. Interestingly, the signed a movie Chanda Mama Door Ke for which he underwent training at NASA. He even had the intention to go back to complete the course. The actor also possessed a huge collection of books on astrophysics and astronomy.

Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani confirmed the news with a long post that reads, "American lunar society to celebrate #sushantsinghrajput 's birth anniversary as "Sushant moon ' January 21, 2023, has been set as the first observance of "Sushant's Moon," proclaimed to celebrate the life of the Bollywood superstar and space enthusiast Sushant Singh Rajput. According to Twitter estimates, more than 5.2-million tweets were sent by his fans with tags including #SushantDay and invoking @itsSSR, his Twitter handle. Sushant's Moon will coincide with the first New Moon of 2023, unique because it is also the date upon which Luna is at its closest distance to Earth during the entire year."