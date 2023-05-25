Vaibhavi Upadhyay's tragic death has left the industry shook to its core. Her untimely demise has also made everyone stress on the importance of wearing a seat belt while inside a vehicle. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress' last rites was attended by many celebs from the industry. Vaibhavi had gotten engaged to her fiancé just in February this year and was on a holiday with him when the accident took her life.

Here's what happened

Vaibhavi and her fiancé were in travelling in a car when at a steep turn a truck collided with the car. Vaibhavi was sitting towards the valley and got thrown out of the car when the truck collided. She had not worn her seatbelt. A TOI report states that the young actress suffered serious head injuries and also a cardiac arrest which led to her death on the spot.

"She was in Himachal with her fiance. They were to marry in December. Their car was at a turn, and the road was relatively narrow. They stopped to let a truck pass. As the truck passed them, it nudged the car and slid into the valley. It toppled, and she was not wearing a seatbelt," JD Majethia was quoted saying.

Vaibhavi's work

Vaibhavi was also seen in Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak. She had also been a part of several digital series. While her father tried to remain strong at their daughter's last rites, her mother was inconsolable. Vaibhavi's fiance suffered some serious injuries on both his hands.