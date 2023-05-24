The TV Industry is reeling with shock after shock. The unfortunate and untimely demise of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya aka Jasmine in the road accident on Tuesday night. Today is a gloomy day for the industry as it loses yet another prolific actor. Nitesh Pandey who played Dheeraj Kumar in Anupamaa is no more. This piece of shocking and gripping news has shaken the industry.

The reason for his death has been reported as cardiac arrest.

As per a report in Etimes, the actor (51) suffered a massive cardiac arrest at 2 am today in Igatpuri near Nashik, he had gone to the city for a shoot. He is believed to have died almost immediately after the cardiac arrest happened.

Celebs and fans took to social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor

Oh no! Have such fond memories of shooting #KhoslaKaGhosla with him! A superbly talented actor, gone too soon! My condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. ?? https://t.co/ZNllB5cThi — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 24, 2023

Nitesh essayed the role of Dheeraj in Anupama. He played Anuj's friend who often supported Anuj and Anupama's marriage and was a very positive character. Apart from that he was seen in shows like Astitva, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Indiawali Maa.

He was also known for his role in Om Shanti Om as Om's (SRK) assistant. Other than that, he was seen in films like Hunterrr, Madaari, Dabangg 2, and Badhaai Do among other films.

Nitesh was earlier married to Ashwini Kalsekar, she is now married to Murli Sharma.