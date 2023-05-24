Shocking news has gripped the entertainment industry, on Tuesday late night, a young actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who is popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine Mavani in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, passed away in a road accident.

JD Majethia, the producer of the show, shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram story, informing that the mishap took place in North India.

"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. The family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for the last rites. RIP Vaibhavi," Majethia wrote on Instagram.

As per reports, she was 32. The last rites will take place in Mumbai on Wednesday at 11 am. Vaibhavi was travelling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when the mishap took place.

Celebs pay heartfelt tribute to the actor

Rupali shared a picture of the actor and wrote in her story on Instagram, "Gone too soon Vaibhavi" She also tweeted her tributes, quoting Deven's post for Vaishnavi. "This is not fair, gone too soon," Rupali tweeted late Tuesday. She also shared a reel by Vaibhavi and wrote, "Can't believe this," on her Instagram Stories.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Satish Shah also tweeted, "Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yesterday. The whole SvS team is in shock. Om Shanti."

Actor Deven Bhojani also tweeted about the tragedy. "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as "Jasmine" of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi (sic)."

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. ओम शान्ति ??? — satish shah?? (@sats45) May 24, 2023

Let's take a look at some of her funny clips from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

She has been part of many shows over the years like C.I.D and Adaalat, Vaibhavi also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020 and 'Timir' (2023).

The news of Vaibhavi's demise comes a few days after actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Andheri, Mumbai on May 22.