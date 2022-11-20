A sad piece of news has saddened the entertainment industry. Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday. As per reports, the actress suffered multiple cardiac arrests. Although the critical condition was managed after giving CPR. However, she suffered yet another heart attack and she didn't respond to CPR support. Unfortunately, the actress succumbed to cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 12.59 PM on November 20, 2022, in Kolkata.

Cancer survivor

Not many know she was a cancer survivor who defeated the disease twice. She was recently declared cancer-free by the doctors. She was all set a make a comeback into films.

Hospitalized on November 1, 2022

Aindrila was admitted to the hospital on November 1 after suffering a brain stroke. She had an intracranial hemorrhage and had to undergo left front-temporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery. On November 14, the actor suffered multiple cardiac arrests following which her health deteriorated.

What is Frontotemporoparietal de-compressive craniotomy surgery?

Unilateral frontotemporoparietal craniectomy is especially useful for unilateral localized lesions, including traumatic hematoma, and brain swelling due to middle cerebral artery (MCA) infarction. The patient is placed supine position with the head turned to the contralateral side.

Aindrila's boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury appealed to her fans to pray for her recovery

A few days back, Aindrila's boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury had also penned a note for her and urged her fans to pray for her speedy recovery. He wrote, "I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human."

Arijit Singh offered her finical aid

Reportedly, Arijit Singh offered the actress financial aid as her hospital bill had already crossed Rs 12 lakh. Arijit has promised to bear all her hospital expenses even if she needs to be taken out of the state for further treatment.

Work front

Aindrila is a familiar face in Bengali cinema. After stepping into showbiz with the TV show Jhumur, she did a number of popular daily soaps including Jiyon Kathi, Jibon Jyoti and others. She was also part of web series named, Bhagar. The actress starred with her boyfriend Sabyasachi.