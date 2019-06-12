Venkat Prabhu and Suseenthiran are the latest filmmakers who have joined the long list of director to condemn Vadivelu's comments on Shankar and Chimbu Deven.

On Twitter, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "let's spread love not hatred, don't forget the creators" and tagged the three directors mentioned above, besides Shankar and Chimbudeven [sic]."

His note in Tamil states that the director is the captain of the ship. According to Venkat Prabhu, the credit for a successful movie gets divided among actors, technicians and many others, but the blame for a failure solely goes on a director.

Venkat Prabhu says that he is pained to hear such words from Vadivelu about Shankar who had given a major hit to his career in the form of Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei. About Chimbu Deven, he stated that he is a good human being apart from a sensible filmmaker.

"We are here to make people happy and lets us spread love, not hatred. And please don't forget the creators," he said. Sueenthiran too wrote a letter on similar lines which can be read below:

In an interview, Vadivelu had made degrading comments about Shankar and Chimbu Deven. Indeed, the comedian had said Shankar as "a graphics director," while claiming Chimbu Deven know little about writing or direction.

His disrespecting comments about the two filmmakers have been slammed by many filmmakers that include T Siva and Samuthirakani.

It all started because of the issues between Chimbu Deven and Vadivelu during the making of Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei sequel. Shankar, who is producing the film, stood by the director's side as the actor was making unreasonable demands.

Irked by Shankar's stand, Vadivelu decided to stop the shoot mid-way, causing huge losses to the makers.