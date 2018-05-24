Vadivelu is reportedly in the danger of being banned from acting in Tamil movies for failing to cooperate with the film unit of Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei. The Tamil Film Producers' Council has given two options for him to resolve the issue with Shankar's S Pictures.

Reports claim that members from the producers' guild had a meeting with Vadivelu where the actor told them that the makers should pay Rs 1 crore as remuneration to settle the issue.

However, the producers' council seems unhappy with Vadivelu's stand and has reportedly given him two options. The actor has to either resume the shooting of Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei without any condition or pay Rs 9 crore to the film unit to settle the issue. He has to respond in a week's time.

Shankar took the issue to the producers' guild stating that Vadivelu was not willing to complete the project in spite of meeting all his demands.

Reports say that the complaint highlighted that Vadivelu lost the initial interest in the film and demanded more remuneration once he kick-started the shooting. He also wanted a few cast members to be removed and replaced with the ones whom he suggested.

The makers had accepted these demands, but they were reportedly unhappy when Vadivelu tried to replace the costume designer. It is when they decided to take the issue with both the Nadigar Sangam and producers' guild.

Imsai Arasan 24th Pulikecei is a sequel to Imsai Arasan 23rd Pulikecei. The Chimbudeven directed film is bankrolled by Shankar's S Pictures.