Superstar Rajinikanth and director Shankar's highly anticipated magnum opus 2.0 will be distributed via Mini Studios in Kerala. Previously August Cinema had officially announced that they have received the rights to distribute 2.0 in Kerala.

The producers of the movie, which has been made under the banner LYCA, have decided to directly collaborate with Mini Studios for its distributions in Kerala. Mini Studios are associated with actor Dhanush owned Wunderbar films.

Mini Studios also holds the distribution rights of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Kaala, which is releasing on June 7. Tamil films have already made significant collections in Kerala, including 22 crore collection of Vijay's Merasal and 17 crore record of Vikram's 'I', hence the upcoming big budgets are expected to break the previous records.

2.0 is a successor of 2010 Tamil movie Enthiran. Rajinikanth will be seen in the roles of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti. This film marks as the third venture of Rajinikanth with director Shankar after Enthiran and Shivaji.

Along with Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson are also playing pivotal roles in this movie. With an estimated budget of 450 crores, this is the most expensive Indian film made to date. It is being made simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi.

The movie was originally decided as a Diwali 2017 release, though it was postponed due to the post-production work. Almost eleven VFX studios around the world are working on this project.

According to reports, the first teaser of the film is expected to be out during the finals of the IPL 2018 season, which is scheduled on May 27. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

The legendary musician A.R Rahman is helming the music for 2.0. The film's audio was launched in a grant function last year in Dubai.