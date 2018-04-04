Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who played the female lead in 2010 Enthiran aka Robot, was rumored to be doing a small role in its sequel 2.0. But it has now turned out to be false.

From the day the 2.0 hit the floors, rumors have been doing the rounds that Aishwarya Rai might do an extended cameo. It was speculated that she would appear as Vaseegaran's wife in the multilingual project and her character had importance in the storyline.

A source from the film unit has now denied the rumors and called them baseless, as per a Behindwoods report.

For the Robot sequel, Amy Jackson has stepped into the shoes of Aishwarya Rai.

In 2.0., the second installment of the sci-fi movie, Rajinikanth will reportedly be seen in five different roles. Apart from the scientist Vaseegaran and robot Chitti, the Tamil superstar has portrayed the characters of two dwarfs and a villain, a report in Mid-Day claimed earlier. Whereas Akshay will have 12 different looks.

The producers have spent a whopping Rs 400 crore for the making of 2.0 making it the movie with the highest budget in India to date. The film is simultaneously being made in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film is directed by ace filmmaker Shankar. AR Rahman has composed the music, and Nirav Shah is handling the cinematography. Anthony is the editor for the mega project.

The movie was supposed to hit the screens last Diwali itself but was postponed due to extensive post-production works.