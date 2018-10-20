Dhanush's Vada Chennai has set the box office on fire. The movie has performed well despite the release of Vishal's Sandakozhi 2.

On the opening day, Vada Chennai had minted Rs 81 lakh at the Chennai box office. The movie had special morning shows across the city which helped the film to do a fantastic collection.

On the second day, the film made around Rs 60 lakh to take its two-day total tally to Rs 1.41 crore. The movie has grossed around Rs 51 lakh on Friday to take its three-day total tally to Rs 1.92 crore.

On the other hand, Sandakozhi 2, in spite of getting mixed reviews, has done a good business. In two days, the film has raked in Rs 95 lakh. Both the movies are ruling the Chennai box office.

Coming to the Tamil Nadu box office, Vada Chennai grossed close to Rs 7 crore on the first day and added about Rs 4 crore to take its 3-day total tally to Rs 11 crore. Whereas Sandakozhi 2 has grossed around Rs 6.8 crore in two days.

The film is holding well in Karnataka as it has grossed over Rs 75 lakh in three days.

Meanwhile, Vada Chennai has done a decent collection in the US. In three days, the movie has collected over $150,000 which is a good number for a Tamil film.