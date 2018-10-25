Dhanush's Vada Chennai has continued to pull the audience to theatres. The Tamil movie has retained the momentum on weekdays after it got a solid start in the opening weekend.

The estimation from the trade trackers reveal that Vada Chennai has grossed over Rs 32 crore in eight days in Tamil Nadu. The movie has grossed over Rs 6 crore in the weekdays after earning over Rs 26 crore in the first weekend.

On Monday, Vada Chennai raked in Rs 2.20 crore. The collection saw a slight dip in the following days as it collected Rs 2.10 crore. On Wednesday, the movie is estimated to have collected Rs 1.96 crore. The estimated day-wise collection break-up can be read below:

Day Collection 1 Rs 6.5 crore 2 Rs 4.2 crore 3 Rs 4.9 crore 4 Rs 5.1 crore 5 Rs 5.4 crore 6 Rs 2.20 crore 7 Rs 2.10 crore 8 Rs 1.96 crore

In Chennai, Vetrimaaran's film has minted over Rs 3.5 crore in eight days.

Coming to the US box office, Vada Chennai has grossed $316,551 (Rs 2.31 crore) till Tuesday. Find the day-wise break-up of the movie, starting with Tuesday premieres:

Day Gross Locations Polled Tue - Premiere $48,840 56 Wed $43,692 83 Thu $28,919 84 Fri $67,289 93 Sat $74,592 89 Sun $33,860 78 Mon $7,631 68 Tue $11,728 60

In other overseas centres, Vada Chennai has collected Rs 46.28 lakh in the UK, Rs 44.51 lakh from Australia and Rs 30.84 lakh at the Malaysian box office in its extended first weekend. With fantastic reviews and no big movies releasing this weekend, the Vetrimaaran's creation is expected to do well at the collection centres.

Meanwhile, leading Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hailed the movie. After watching the flick, he took Twitter to praise the flick. On his Twitter account, he posted, "#andreajeremiah #Samuthirakani @dhanushkraja and the actors who played Senthil, rajan and padma .. just so brilliant #vadachennai . And that actor who plays the brother Kannan , in the scene where he stands up for Anbu against his father .. so much to talk about. [sic]