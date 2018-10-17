Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's latest movie Vada Chennai is off to a flying start at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie has got overwhelming response from all the centres across the state.

Released in over 300 screens, Vada Chennai had early morning shows on Wednesday, 17 October, in many theatres which clearly tell the buzz created by the movie. The advance booking had met with good response, thereby ensuring a solid opening to the Dhanush-starrer.

A few theatres have already declared that Vada Chennai has got one of the biggest openings of 2018. "Third highest advance booking this year nearing 10k tickets after #Kaala and #CCV What a rocking opening this!! #VadaChennai. [sic]" Nikilesh Surya, the executive director of Rohini Silver Screens tweeted.

Ruban Mathivanan, the head of GK Cinemas, shared his excitement about the opening. "Incredible pressure for @dhanushkraja #VadaChennai , surely will be one of the best opening movie of 2018 and actors career. @VetriMaaran and #D combo is one of the hottest in Kollywood. Can't wait to witness the cult classic on screen tomo @GKcinemas ..[sic]"

The early trends indicate that Vada Chennai would earn over Rs 90 lakh on the opening day in Chennai. It is expected to match the recent hit movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam in terms of collections in Tamil Nadu on the first day of its release.